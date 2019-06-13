Schleiger, Eileen Booth COLONIE Eileen Booth Schleiger, 83, died on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Albany, Eileen was a graduate of Vincentian Institute in Albany and spent most of her life as a homemaker. After her children were grown she spent several years in the hospitality industry. Eileen enjoyed reading, gardening, music and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Eileen was the mother of Judy Booth, Raymond Booth III, John Booth, Daniel Booth and the late Michael Booth; sister of Lillian Colello, Albert Hoffman, Patricia Hoffman Goss and the late Jerry Hoffman; and grandmother of Jennifer Breault, Alissa Alling, James Booth, Savannah Kyle, Raymond Booth IV, Joshua Booth, Meghan Decker, Daniel Booth Jr., Shaye Booth, Jacob Booth and Adrianna Booth. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m.on Saturday, June 15, in Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Dr., Loudonville. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 13, 2019