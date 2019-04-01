Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Germaine, Eileen Brennan LATHAM Eileen Brennan Germaine, 77, died peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital, with her family by her side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She is the best friend and beloved wife of James J. Germaine; devoted mother of Sheila (Michael) Julian, Deanna (William) Webb and Patrick Germaine; cherished grandmother of Cory, Cam and Christian Germaine; dear sister of Donald (late Marie) Brennan, Paul (Sue) Brennan and William (Linda) Brennan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Avenue, Green Island on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. and at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made in memory of Eileen to the Green Island Senior Citizens, 5 George Street, Green Island, NY 12183. Full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition. Please visit







147 Hudson Avenue

Green Island , NY 12183

