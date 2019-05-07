Jones, Eileen C. RENSSELAER Eileen C. Jones , Rensselaer, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019. Daughter of the late Raymond H. and Dorothy E. Jones. Eileen graduated from the College of St. Rose in 1979. She taught math at St. Mary and St. Casmir's Schools before joining the Rensselaer City School District in 1984. Eileen loved math and was a dedicated and caring teacher. Eileen enjoyed crocheting, crafts, miniatures, visiting friends and family on Cape Cod and having fun with her dear friends from college and school. She was very generous with her time and thoughtfulness to her students, friends and family. We thank those friends for their loving support of Eileen when she needed them. Eileen is survived by her beloved nephews and niece, Matthew Hennessy, Andrew (Ashley) Hennessy, Benjamin Fischi and Johanna Fischi. Also survived by her sisters, Nancy (William) Flynn, Cathleen Jones and Karen (David) Fischi. Her life will be celebrated at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer on Thursday, May 9. Viewing hours at 10 a.m., Service at 11 with Interment at Memory Gardens, Colonie to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "Rensselaer City School District Eileen Jones Children's Fund" to continue her legacy of care and generosity to the students of the school district. Published in Albany Times Union on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary