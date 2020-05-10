I will be there on Thursday, along with a colleague or two behind me, to pay our respects to a woman who I know we all remember fondly and thought often about her and her struggles for so many years. She epitomized kindness and compassion, and I was lucky to spend the years I did with her at RealtyUSA...those were truly the best days. My very warmest wishes to all of you, her family, as you say goodbye in these very surreal times. L.B. Morse

Friend