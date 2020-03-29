Campbell, Eileen ALBANY Mary "Eileen" Campbell, 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Teresian House with her loving family by her side. Eileen was the daughter of the late Vincent Campbell and Helen (Lewis) Campbell. She loved classic movies, music, tradition and animals, especially her cats. She had a wonderful sense of humor and valued her family and friends. She was a faithful contributor to animal rescue organizations and to . In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Vincent P. Campbell. Eileen is survived by her sisters, Helen (Mark) Pelersi and Joyce (Bob) Jones. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and her dear friends, Diane and Joe Ray. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020