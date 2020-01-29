Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen E. "Hoagie" Traver. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Ambrose Church Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Traver, Eileen E. "Hoagie" LATHAM Eileen E. "Hoagie" Traver, 95, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Baptist Health Nursing & Rehab in Scotia. Hoagie was born in Cohoes on September 16, 1924, and was the daughter of the late John and Susanna (Conners) Hogan. She graduated from Cohoes High School. She worked as a tracer at General Electric in her early years then raised her three children before beginning her career with North Colonie School District at Shaker Junior High as a library secretary. She loved spending time with her loving family, and was especially proud of her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. She loved golf and was proud of her hole in one. She was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church where she was a member of their Young at Heart Club and also volunteered at the school library. Hoagie is survived by her loving children, Richard S. (Monica) Traver, Sandra G. (Stephen) Rajczewski, and Robert E. Traver; her cherished grandchildren, Adam (Michelle), Ryan, and Katie Traver, Andrew (Diane) Rajczewski and Kaelyn (Zachary) DiFonzo; her great-granddaughter, Melody Traver; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, Eugene "Gene" R. Traver; her siblings, James, John and Joseph Hogan, Margarite LaValle, Elizabeth Bessette, Mary Stolar and infant twins. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Funerals & Cremations, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet on Friday, January 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Church, Latham on Saturday, February 1, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY, 12110 in memory of Eileen E. "Hoagie" Traver. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







