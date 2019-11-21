Eileen (Dembrosky) Ernest (1943 - 2019)
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
57 Main Street
Essex Junction, VT
05452
(802)-879-4611
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Essex Junction, VT
Ernest, Eileen (Dembrosky) ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. Eileen Jean (Dembrosky) Ernest, 76, passed away on November 17, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. There will be no public visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 22, at 11 a.m. in the Holy Family Church in Essex Junction with Reverand Charles Ranges SSE officiating. Burial will be in the spring at the convenience of the family. The family also invites you to share memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019
