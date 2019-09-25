Jansson, Eileen F. AVERILL PARK Eileen F. Jansson, 82 of Taborton Road, passed away at her residence, surrounded by her family on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born in Troy, Eileen was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Florence Bott Engwer and wife of R. Wesley Jansson. Eileen was a graduate of Averill Park High School. Along with caring for her family she was a waitress and bus driver. She had worked for many years at area restaurants and retired from Gardner's Coffee Shoppe in Stephentown. Eileen was a former member of the Zion's UCC Taborton and the Alps Baptist Church. She enjoyed time with the Stephentown Seniors. The most important thing to Eileen was the time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eileen is survived by her husband Wesley; and her children, Susan (Neil) Gardner of Stephentown, Deanna (Gary) Harrington of Stephentown, Maj. Gen. Scott (Janine) Jansson of Alexandria, Va., Randy (Chris) Jansson of Murrieta, Calif. and Aimee (the late Paul Jr.) Dodge of Averill Park. She was predeceased by her infant son Michael. She is also survived by her sister Alice Vander Bogart of Averill Park; and was predeceased by her siblings, Henry Engwer, Olive Gerstel, and Raymond Engwer. Eileen was the grandmother of Derrick, Kyle and the late Ryan Gardner, Jason and Joshua Pratt, Corey Harrington, Aaron and Andrew Jansson, Amanda, Holly and Caitlin Jansson, and Kara Dodge. She was the great-grandmother of Alaina and Zaiden Gardner and Kaylee and Lyndsey Pratt. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 27, in the West Stephentown Baptist Church, 1672 NY 43, West Stephentown with burial to follow in the Hillside Cemetery, West Stephentown. There will be no public calling hours. The family suggests donations in memory of Eileen Jansson may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 or the West Stephentown Baptist Church, 1672 NY 43, Stephentown, NY, 12168. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 25, 2019