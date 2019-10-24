Sweeney, Eileen F. EAST BERNE Eileen F. Sweeney, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Shaker Place (Albany County Nursing Home). Eileen was the daughter of the late Daniel and Frances (King) Day. She was the devoted wife of over 54 years to the late Leonard Sweeney. Eileen was a member and a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle. She enjoyed working with Doctors Smith and Kolanchick in Berne for many years. Eileen loved traveling with her friends, visiting the ocean and spending time with her family especially her beloved dog Maxx. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Brian T. Sweeney. Eileen is survived by her sons, Timothy L. Sweeney and James D. Sweeney. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY on Sunday October 27, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle, Delmar. Burial will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208 in memory of Eileen Sweeney. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 24, 2019