O'Hearn, Eileen Holden LOUDONVILLE Eileen Holden O'Hearn of Montreal, Quebec, Canada and Loudonville, died peacefully on March 2, 2019. She was 82. Born in Montreal on July 7, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Walter D. and Mary (McGrath) O'Hearn. A devoted mother, Eileen leaves her three children, Debra Buczkowski, Khalen Gloeckner and Ian O'Hearn. Eileen was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael O'Hearn and Walter O'Hearn. She is also survived by her two sisters, Catherine Neill Miller and Julie Taminiau and her brother, Peter O'Hearn. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews. Eileen attended the Sacred Heart School of Montreal (Sault-au-Recollet) and Marianopolis College. Her family will receive friends at Lac Cook, Morin Heights, Quebec, Canada on Sunday, July 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in her name to the - Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019