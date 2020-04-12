|
Buell, Eileen J. (Ennis) EAST GREENBUSH Eileen J. (Ennis) Buell entered into eternal life on April 7, 2020, with her children by her side. Eileen was born in Albany on March 11, 1941, to Charles and Johanna (Wolbert) Ennis. Mom has been reunited with the love of her life! She met our Dad, James A. Buell, Sr. while attending St. Anne's School in Albany's South End. She graduated in June 1958 and married Dad on September 6. Just shy of 40 years later, her Jimmy passed away on August 9, 1998. She missed him dearly the rest of her life. Mom said the most important things in her life were her family, her home and her work. She was very proud of her children and her grandchildren! She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially for meals. Her passion at home was to putter around in her yard. She loved to plant annuals, especially waxed begonias! From spring to fall, Mom would be outside, weeding, mulching, mowing, trimming trees with a pole trimmer once resulting in two black eyes! In winter, she shoveled and ran the snowblower. Mom was never idle. She was a constant help to her parents. Her first paid job was washing dishes at St. Peter's Hospital when she was 14. Other positions were at Woolworth's, N.Y. Telephone, JC Penney Credit, Albany Public Market, and for 35 Years as teller, customer service and assistant manager at Troy Savings Bank. After "retiring," she stayed on part time several more years as a teller. She loved helping her customers! Mom was a parishioner of Church of St. Mary Clinton Heights. She previously served on the finance committee, collection counter and coordinated Bingo volunteers. Mom shared wonderful memories of time spent with her paternal grandmother Carrie Ennis, and aunts Alice, Catherine, Anne and Minnie. Mom is survived by her sister, Marion (Norman) Greenfield; and brother Joseph (Barbara) Ennis; her children, James A. Jr. (Bernie), Marianne (Matt) Mullin and Patrick (Barbara); her grandchildren, MaryEllen Buell Bressette (Todd Noeth), Elyse Buell (Phineas Graham III), Elizabeth Mullin-Ziebel (Sam), twins Leann Buell (Nicholas Herrewyn) and Jamie Buell, and Matthew Mullin (Laura Pratt); her great-grandsons, Devin Bressette and Emery Noeth; her family's six fur babies (Bella was waiting over the bridge for her); her many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid 19 mandatory social distancing funeral services will be held privately Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with a live video simulcast via Zoom. Friends and family are invited to copy the link below into your browser and share in the funeral services. https://zoom.us/j/525515329?pwd=dkh4UjVJYUY3TUpkdHpKbEVSUnlDdz09 Eileen loved carnations! However, at this time, family has requested in memory donations to COVID-19 Emergency Fund, St. Peter's Hospital Foundation 310 S Manning Blvd, Albany NY 12208
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020