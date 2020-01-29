Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen J. Bulson. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

BULSON Eileen J. 09/27/1943 01/29/2008 It broke our hearts the day you left but the loving memories left behind will be with us until we meet again. We're grateful for the time we had with you and it gives us comfort to see how your loving nature carries on through your beautiful grandchildren. Though we know you are with us in spirit and watching over us, we wish you could still be here to share all the little moments and big milestones. So much has happened in the last 12 years and time seems to move faster and faster. All of the boys are growing into kind, caring young men and they hope to make you proud with their choices and achievements. They know the love and support you'd have shown them as two become new drivers and enter their final years of high school and one, through the hard work and dedication that you helped to instill in him, has achieved his goal of working his dream job. Which, not surprisingly, is a career dedicated to helping others. He'll also be giving you your first granddaughter-in-law as he begins an exciting new chapter in his life! We wish you could have stayed to share all our joys and disappointments because we know you'd have been our biggest cheerleader, celebrating the successes, and the most comforting shoulder to ease the hurt of the failures. But God needed you more. Though our lives here continue to change and move forward, you are never forgotten. You're in our hearts every moment of every day, now and forever. We're all in this together. Ralph, Steve, Tyler, Jack, Sam, Kim and Todd.



Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020

