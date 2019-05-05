Callahan, Eileen J. ALBANY Eileen J. Callahan passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019, at the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Castleton. She was born on February 4, 1945, and spent her childhood, teen and young adult years in Newtonville. She was the daughter and eldest child of Edwin J. Callahan and Helen Palmer Callahan, of Newtonville, Thompsons Lake and Boynton Beach, Fla. Eileen graduated from Shaker High School, class of 1963 and Nazareth College of Kentucky, class of 1967. Throughout of her adult life, she was a dedicated elementary school teacher having taught in Stillwater Central School District and the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese. She taught fifth grade at St. Casmir's School in Albany, for many years. Upon retiring from teaching, she worked in retail for Lord and Taylor. Through most of her life she was a seasonal resident of Thompsons Lake and resided there full time for a period of years. She served as president of the Thompsons Lake Improvement Association for many years. She was a devout catholic and communicant of Mater Christi Parish in Albany. Many thanks to the staff of the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for all of their efforts to sustain Eileen's life. A special thank you to her friends and neighbors at Holy Wisdom Apartments in Albany for their many kindnesses. Eileen is survived by her brother William K. (Gail) Callahan of Thompsons Lake, East Berne; nephew Ryan M. (Shannon) Finegan and grandniece Morgan D. Finegan of Watervliet. Funeral and burial services will be held privately. She will be buried in the family plot in Thompsons Lake Cemetery. Eileen will be remembered as interesting and independent, strong in will and in opinion. She taught many hundreds of children and will fondly be remembered as "Miss Callahan." Those wishing to remember Eileen in a special way, donations may be made in her memory to Helderberg Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 54, East Berne, NY 12059. Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary