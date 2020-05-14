Eileen Locke
Locke, Eileen GUILDERLAND Eileen Teresa Locke, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. She worked for Flah's Department Store for over 30 years as a cosmetician. She held several positions in the retail industry and enjoyed working with the public. Eileen was an avid baseball fan, loved to shop and was a huge animal lover. Eileen lived her whole life for her kids and grandkids, she touched the lives of many people and was beloved by everyone who knew her. She will be missed and will never be forgotten. Eileen is survived by her children, Barbara (Woody) Winslow, Bill (Nora) Locke, Patricia Locke and Sue Locke. She was the proud grandmother of Michael (Rachel) Winslow, Jamie (Wendy) Winslow, Amy Giovannangelo and Stacy (Zach) Keiper. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in Eileen's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
