Cicchinelli, Eileen M. Ashline CLIFTON PARK Eileen M. Ashline Cicchinelli, 60 of Clifton Park, passed away at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a short courageous battle with cancer. Born in Cohoes and educated in Clifton Park, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Marjorie Gilligan Ashline Sr. Eileen was a pharmacy technician for Rite-Aid Pharmacy in Latham for many years. She loved to go camping, playing cards and watching her nieces and nephews play sports. She was an avid Saratoga Race Track fan. Eileen was predeceased by her husband David Cicchinelli; and her sister MaryAnne Pinke. Mother of Ashley Cicchinelli of Cohoes; sister of Margaret (Peggy) Kurywka of Halfmoon, Ruth Stevens of Ballston Lake, Beverly Durante of Ballston Lake, Lorna Ashline of Ballston Lake, Stanley Ashline Jr. of Troy and Paul (Deborah) Ashline Sr. of Castleton-on- Hudson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, at 9:30 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes with Reverend Donald Bourgeois officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Friends who wish to remember Eileen in a special way may donate to MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers or the Community Hospice in her memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.