COLLINS-SMITHEileen M. Eileen, It couldn't be any more apparent how you have touched the lives of so many with your passing a year ago. You are loved by so many and the emptiness I feel each day without you will never waver. You have been an inspiration in so many aspects of my life and with everything I do, I miss the sound of your voice so much that it hurts. I am grateful and blessed that I was able to spend the time together that we did and the life lessons I've learned from you I'll hold close to my heart forever. I cannot fix the things that have been broken since your passing, but I do know that you are looking down upon us all and hoping that everyone you loved can find that peace within themselves to make the best of what you wished for with all of us. Life will never be the same without you, and the example you set by just being you could never be duplicated by anyone. You were and still are a true inspiration to everyone you allowed into your life. I can only hope that you have found the life that you truly deserve on the other side because you didn't deserve the hand you were dealt with here. My heart is screaming in pain to hear your voice, to look into your eyes, and to see your beautiful smile. This past year since your passing has been very difficult, but your desire to live with what you were going through has given me that desire to move forward and become that better person. I love you with all my heart Lovey, and you will be forever missed. Love, William
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 12, 2019