Skelly Frame, Dr. Eileen M. HALFMOON Dr. Eileen M. Skelly Frame, age 66, passed away shortly after midnight on January 13, 2020, at her home in Halfmoon, two days short of her birthday. The cause of death was cancer. Eileen was born in Philadelphia on January 15, 1953, the daughter of Joseph and Helenore (Dochney) Skelly. She is survived by her husband, Dr. George M. Frame II; two sisters, Margaret Skelly-Nolen and Bernadette Skelly Bedell; one brother, Joseph F. Skelly Jr.; and two nephews, Michael and Gregory Nolen. Eileen graduated from the School of the Holy Child, Sharon Hill, Pa., in 1970, and graduated Summa Cum Laude in chemistry from Drexel University in Philadelphia, in 1975. She was the first woman commissioned from Drexel's Army ROTC program and served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 1986, rising to the rank of captain. While on active duty, she received a doctorate in chemistry from Louisiana State University, in 1982, and became the first female chemistry professor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Following her military service, she joined the General Electric Corporation and supervised the atomic spectroscopy laboratory at GE's Research and Development Center in Niskayuna. She also held positions as clinical and adjunct professor of chemistry at both Union College, in Schenectady, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in Troy. She was a 45-year member of the American Chemical Society and served one year as the local section chair. She was the co-author, with her husband, of a 1200-page textbook, "Undergraduate Instrumental Analysis." She delivered the draft of a new edition weeks before her death. Eileen was a proud member of American Legion Post 1450. She was an avid LSU football fan and a life-long cat lover. Her devoted cat, Xena, was by her side throughout her time in in-home hospice. The family would like to express our deep appreciation for her primary care physician, Dr. Samantha Ludwig, of Latham Medical Group, her oncologist, Dr. Joyce Barlin, of the Woman's Cancer Center, as well as the many caring and devoted staff at St. Peter's Hospital and Ellis Hospital, who tended to her throughout her illness. An interment service will be held in the spring in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. See the New Comer-Latham website at NewComerAlbany.com for an expanded obituary and the interment service details, once they are established. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter or Saratoga Community Hospice.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 22, 2020