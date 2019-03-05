Silvia, Eileen M. GREENVILLE Eileen M. Silvia, 72, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Mary (O'Toole) Keaveney. Eileen was also predeceased by Teresa Viglucci, who was like a second mother. She is survived by her best friend and true love of 54 years, John L. Silvia. Eileen was a graduate of Albany High School. After many years with the Albany County Department of Social Services, she retired. Eileen continued the family businesses, Catering by John and Big John's Hotdogs. Eileen enjoyed traveling south to care for her grandchildren when they resided there, spending time with her family, and lifelong girlfriends, Christine Maxwell, Donna McCann and Shirley Smith. In addition to her husband, Eileen is survived by her children, Theresa Koeppe, Jacqueline Silvia-Fink, Jessica Patrick (Brad), Joshua Silvia (Lynne), Milissa Silvia, Mike Silvia, Ian Silvia and David Oropallo. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John and William Koeppe, John Perez Jr., Tyler Fink, Aiden, Peyton and Natalie Patrick, Anthony and Damian Silvia and many nieces and nephews. Eileen was predeceased by her brother, Michael P. Keaveney; and her sister, Mary B. Smith. The family would like to give a special thanks to the City of Albany Special Events, N.Y.S. Office of General Services Special Events, and the entire staff at Albany Medical Center, Fresenius Albany Dialysis Center and the New York Oncology Hematology. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 12-2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 5, 2019