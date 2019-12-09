SMITH-COLLINSEileen M. Happy 50th Birthday Lovie. We all wish you could be here with us to celebrate your day with you, but your lasting impression on everyone who loves you keeps your spirit alive within us. You are missed tremendously by so many and never a day will go by without you in our thoughts. I always wish for that one more day, especially today, but I know you're looking after me and guiding me along this journey of life which helps me find that peace. I miss you so much and I'm with you today and forever. William Koren
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 9, 2019