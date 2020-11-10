Flood, Eileen Margaret Tiernan ALBANY Eileen Margaret Tiernan Flood, 83 of Albany, passed away suddenly on November 8, 2020. Born in Clifton, N.J. on September 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Agnes and Patrick Tiernan. Eileen worked at Mohawk National Bank, Finserv Computer Corporation, and retired from NYSNA Pension and Benefits in 2002. Always active, she loved to dance, bake and decorate fantastic birthday cakes. She was an avid reader and a dedicated N.Y. Yankees baseball fan. Eileen was forever proud of her Irish heritage and was thrilled to finally travel to the Emerald Isle in 2008. She was a beautiful person in so many ways and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Ann O'Dea and Marie Jarksey. She is survived by her children, Peter (Olimpia) Flood, Mary (Greg) Zibro, Patrick (Toni) Flood, Michael (Kristin) Flood, and Matthew (Karen) Flood; grandchildren whom she was an amazing grandmother to Sean and Brendan Woods, Nick Zibro, Ryan (Arielle) and Michael Flood, Eileen Flood, Gordon and Adeline Flood; sister Patricia Monahan; and her loving partner, Arthur King, who brought her love and laughter for over 20 years and was by her side until the end. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Eileen Flood to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
for more information.