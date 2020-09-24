Amodeo, Eileen Mary Hines ALBANY Eileen Mary Hines Amodeo passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2020. Eileen was born in Cohoes on March 17, 1926, the daughter of John and Ellen Scanlon Hines. She was preceded in death by her only sibling, Gordon Francis Hines; and her beloved husband of over 60 years, Patrick J. Amodeo. Throughout her life Eileen was guided by her quiet faith, her love of family and dedication to her treasured friends. Eileen was raised in the Pine Hills neighborhood of Albany and attended Vincentian Institute and The College of Saint Rose, where she earned her bachelor's degree and master's degree in education. She began her teaching career at School 19 (New Scotland Elementary) in Albany, where some 60 years later her son David would become the principal. She left the classroom to raise her family, side by side with her husband Pat. She is survived by her 11 children, Laura Cataldo and her husband Paul, Patrick and his wife Madeline, John and his wife Tisha, Vincent Gregory and his wife Jessica, Amy O'Connell and her husband Dan, Paul and his wife Lisa, Elaine Dimase and her husband Frank, David and his wife Margie, Matthew and his wife Shannon, Mark and his wife Mary, and Maria Bechard and her husband Andy. Her grandchildren, Anne, Brendan, Eileen, Theresa, Paul, Elise, Christine, Aja, Graham, Grace, Greta, Eryn, Andrew, Luke, Daniel, Meredith, Aidan, Justin, John, David, Zachary, Benjamin, Eleanor, Gordon, Catherine, Caroline, Elizabeth and Louisa, have cherished memories of her faithful attendance at First Communions, piano recitals, concerts, ice skating competitions, graduations, and the many letters she sent to them while they were away at school. Eileen was delighted with her great-grandchildren, Vivian, Mila, and August. When her children were of school age, Eileen returned to teaching, and subsequently accepted a position as a supervisor of student teachers at The College of Saint Rose. It was a job she loved. With her experience in the classroom, she was well equipped to advise and instruct new teachers at the start of their careers. Upon her retirement, Eileen was often approached in the aisles of the Christmas Tree Shop, or Macy's, by her former students, who would extend their appreciation for the wise counsel she gave them during their student teaching experience. Fortunate were those student teachers who received her well regarded letter of recommendation that inevitably resulted in their placement in their own classrooms. Eileen loved a party, especially when it was to celebrate her St. Patrick's Day birthday. The house would be decorated with shamrocks and leprechauns, with family, friends and neighbors invited to celebrate. On occasion she would be serenaded by bagpipes. Holiday tables were set with china, crystal, and sterling silver and there were always plentiful gifts under the Christmas tree - we wondered how she did it all! One particular December day, she actually finished her Christmas shopping moments after learning that the baby she was to give birth to in three weeks was actually twins. The value Eileen placed on her friendships was an inspiration to her children. Several times a month she and her friends gathered for evening bridge. We fondly remember the clinking of glasses, the quiet chatter, and the smell of coffee brewing at 11 p.m. For her friends at a distance, there were frequent phone calls and letters bringing everyone up to date on her life and the life of her family. Hers was a life well lived and she will be deeply missed. We thank Dr. Richard Lavigne and his nurse Colleen for the decades of exceptional, compassionate care they provided our mother and Dr. Teddy Pan for his kind attention and care. With a profound sense of gratitude, we thank the extraordinary women whose loving care of Eileen allowed her to remain in her home. To Lynette and Lorna, we could not have made it through these past nine months without you. To Kim, Kamesshia, Mary, Assia, Vanessa, Rowena, and Merlene, our heartfelt thanks for the tender, loving care you gave our mother. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Eileen's name to the College of Saint Rose, 432 Western Ave., Albany, NY, 12203, or the Albany Fund for Education, Treasurer, AFE, P.O. Box 3110, Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com
.