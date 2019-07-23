Wright, Eileen Mary RICHMOND, Mo. Eileen Mary Wright, 91, of Richmond, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. Formerly from the Albany area, she graduated from St. John's Academy, class of 1946. Relatives in this area are Larry Conboy, Jean Joy, Carol Thull, Ann and Joseph Distell, and William Conboy. Visitation with funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and services to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow services in Cravens Cemetery, Camden. Please share your memories of Eileen by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019