Eileen McCormick

McCORMICK Eileen In loving memory. They say in time we do forget, for some that may be true, but no morning dawns or night returns without a thought of you. And though the years be many, or though the years be few, it will take the rest of our lives to forget the day that we lost you. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and forever dear. Loving and Missing You Always, Us

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019
