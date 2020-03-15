Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Murray. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen St. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Murray, Eileen ALBANY Eileen Murray passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at home following a long illness. She was born in 1946 and was the daughter of the late Owen Charles Murray and Rose Carragher. She is survived by her loving husband Ken Baker; her stepson Demond Baker, his wife DeBorah Baker and her grandchildren, Demi and Devin Baker. Also surviving are her sister Liz Murray; sister-in-law Anne Murray; beloved in-laws and nieces and nephews and at least 23 cousins in the U.S. and Ireland. Eileen was predeceased by her brother Gene Murray. Eileen took great pride in her Irish heritage and was thrilled to learn she was 98% Irish. Eileen devoted her life to helping others. She was born and raised in New York City and as she always said was born in Queens, grew up in the Bronx, lived in Manhattan and worked in Brooklyn. She was active with Dorothy Day and the Catholic Worker Movement. She met Ken while working for the New York City Commission on Human Rights and followed him to Albany when he began working for the State. She then worked for over 20 years at the State Division of Housing & Community Renewal. She was an engaged neighborhood activist and with her gift for photography, was always called to take pictures at community events. Following retirement, she continued her housing and planning efforts volunteering with the Affordable Housing Partnership. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Eileen's family on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Affordable Housing Partnership, 255 Orange St, Albany, NY 12210 or the Irish American Heritage Museum, 21 Quackenbush Square, Albany, NY 12207. To leave Eileen's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit







