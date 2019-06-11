Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen R. Germaine. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

GERMAINE Eileen R. Eileen, my loving and beautiful wife, today is your first birthday physically not being with us. It's going to be tough for us, as it was always such a happy and fun day, But, we will reflect on how very, very special you were. You were so giving and thoughtful in everything you did. Your kindness was shown time and time again. Your likable personality and a heart pure as gold made you a joy to be with, and your beautiful smile was so special. All that you left us, especially your unconditional love will always live within us all. We are blessed to have had you in our lives. You were and always will be, a priceless gift. Please enjoy your birthday in Heaven. You are missed more than any words can possibly describe. All of our love now and forever. Husband Jim and Family



Published in Albany Times Union on June 11, 2019

