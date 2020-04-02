Relyea-Pousada, Eileen CAIRO On Friday, March 27, 2020, the world released a special heart. Eileen Relyea-Pousada, born on May 1, 1946, who joined her predeceased mother, father and two sisters, Judy and Donna, in Heaven. She is survived by a large loving family. Her husband, Michael Pousada; two sons, John Suraci and Michael D. Pousada; as well as two grandsons, Michael and Joseph Pousada. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Diefendorf; and two brothers, Robert and William Relyea; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and, cousins. Her love for purple irises, birdsong, motorcycle rides and her family will live on in all of our memories. No formal funeral services are planned at this time. For online condolences please visit SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 2, 2020