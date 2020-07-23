1/1
Salisbury, Eileen BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. Eileen Salisbury, age 97 of Beverly Hills, Fla. and formerly of Albany, died on June 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Felix and Celia (nee McNelis) Cunningham. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Felix (Phil) and Margaret (nee Richmond) Cunningham; son, Leroy (Lee) Salisbury; grandson, Larry Williams; niece and her husband, Lynne (nee Cunningham) and Rodney Foster. Eileen retired after 33 years with the N.Y.S. Department of Motor Vehicles. She was active in CSEA/AFSCME Local 1000. She loved shopping, traveling, gardening, and "people watching." She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Beverly Hills, Fla. Eileen is survived by her daughter, Ellen (Paul) Miller; daughter-in-law, Susan (Castle) Salisbury; three grandsons: David Van Norstrand, Robert Miller, and Peter Salisbury; one granddaughter, Jennifer Holmes; and a cousin, Patrick (Ann) Cunningham in Belfast, Ireland. She has four great-grandsons, four great-granddaughters and one great-great-granddaughter, as well as several nieces and nephews in the Capital District area. A private service will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie at a later date.


