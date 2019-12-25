Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Mater Christi Parish 40 Hopewell Street Albany , NY View Map Interment Following Services St. Agnes Cemetery Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sullivan, Eileen ALBANY Eileen Ahern Sullivan, 103, died peacefully in her home on December 20, 2019, with her family close at hand. She was born in Jamaica, Queens, N.Y., the daughter of Cornelius Daniel Ahern and Mary Ryan Ahern. She had lived in Albany since 1948. Eileen was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Francis J. Sullivan, Jr.; her son Francis J. Sullivan; and her daughter, Eugenia Marie. She is survived by her children, Eileen Wierzbowski (Gerry Matesic), Mary Anne (Larry Petro), Gabrielle (J. Mark Beamis); and her grandchildren, Molly (Sam Rockwell) and John Francis; and great-grandchildren, (Teddy, Maggie and Frankie), Frankie Hughes; her honorary grandchild; and by a host of loving nieces and nephews, who long viewed her as the loving family matriarch. She was predeceased by her brother, Cornelius Ahern; and her sisters, Ann Farrell, Veronica DeGloria, Mary Phelan, and Margaret Ahern. For more than a decade, Eileen had a lively professional life in New York City, working for an Italian newspaper, a hotel and the City of New York, while she attended Brooklyn College, Fordham School of Education and Fordham Law School. She received her LLB in 1946. She raised her four children while maintaining a law practice and a real estate business and serving as den mother for the Cub Scouts and co-chair with her husband of the International Committee of the Christian Family Movement, providing hospitality for visitors from around the world. As the children grew, she became active in local politics and served as Family Court Judge. Later in her career, she was an Assistant Attorney General, arguing appeals for the New York Attorney General, and an associate attorney for the Board of Social Welfare and the Department of Social Services. She was also a member of the Board of the Capital District Transportation Authority, known for being a regular patron of CDTA who refused a VIP Pass so that she would experience the same service provided to all patrons. Among her many volunteer activities, Eileen served as president of the Albany County Women's Bar Association and the Albany Chapter of the Ladies of Charity. She served as treasurer of the Latham Business and Professional Women's Association, vice chair of the Albany County Republican Committee, board member for Albany Catholic Family and Community Services, the Albany Fair Housing Coalition, the Albany Independent Movement and Hope House. She was strongly committed to the unborn, working with Birthright, New York State Right to Life and the Capital Region Pro-Life Council. Eileen loved an adventure (e.g., rafting in Alaska at 90), a party, and meeting new people of all generations. Most of all Eileen was a role model for her children, her extended family and friends far and wide, who knew her as a model wife, mother, professional, activist and person of deep faith, integrity, generosity, grace and wit. She was also a serious Scrabble competitor, and to the end, she could recite poetry she learned as a child and solve the crossword clues no one else could get. The family extends very special thanks to Patty Rhau, who was Eileen's steadfast, loving companion and caretaker for the last four years. All are invited to visit with her family Friday, December 27, from 4 - 7 p.m. at Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Avenue. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, at 9:30 a.m. at Mater Christi Parish, 40 Hopewell Street, Albany. Interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Eileen in a special way may send a contribution to the Center for Disability Services, 314 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208, in honor of her son, Frank, a long-time employee of the Center, or to Catholic Charities, 40 North Main Street, Albany, NY 12203. Online condoles may be offered at







