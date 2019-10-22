|
|
Zmijewski, Eileen LATHAM Eileen Duffy Zmijewski passed away on October 19, 2019. Eileen was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Catherine and Christopher Duffy. In 1968 she married her husband Richard and the two of them moved to Latham to begin a new life together and raise a family. Eileen enjoyed being a homemaker and mother to three loving children. She took pride in both her children and her home. Eileen was a communicant of St. Ambrose church in Latham and was active in the confirmation program, school home room mother, hospitality committee, extra helpings and office volunteer. In the mid 90's, after the children had grown she took on the full time position of Parish secretary and remained in that position until retiring in 2006. Eileen is survived by her husband of 51 years Richard; daughters, Tina Dolph (Larry) and Shannon Earl (Cliff); son Timothy Zmijewski; and grandchildren, Tyler Dolph, Michaela Dolph, and Madison Earl. Eileen was a dedicated home maker, loving mother, and devoted wife. She will forever remain in our hearts. Love you to heaven and back. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne and Cavanaugh Funeral Home 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham NY. Eileen's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Rd Latham, Saturday, October 26, at 9 a.m. with Rev. Brian Kelly officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Ambrose Church or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019