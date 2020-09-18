1/
Elaine C. Stanley
Stanley, Elaine C. ELIZABETHTOWN Elaine C. Stanley, 93, formerly of Waterford, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Martha Wright Cole and was a graduate of Cohoes High School. Elaine was a nurse at the former Cohoes Hospital for many years and later was a secretary at the former Cohoes Lumber Co. She was a communicant of Grace Episcopal Church in Waterford as well as St. Thomas of Canterbury Church in Clifton Park. She was a member of the former Ionic Chapter of the Eastern Star in Waterford and was instrumental in the founding of the Waterford Swimming Pool. She also was a den mother for Cub Scout Pack 31 in Waterford. Elaine was the widow of Raymond Stanley who died in 2001. She was the mother of David C. Stanley of Waterford, Dana P. Stanley (Deborah) of Elizabethtown and the late Douglas E. Stanley. She was the sister of John Cole of Alaska; and was the proud grandmother of David Hall, Derek Stanley, Tara and Crystal Pratt; and great-grandmother of Evonna. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
