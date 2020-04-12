Elaine Doll

Doll, Elaine JAMAICA PLAIN, Mass. After several years valiantly fighting a rare form of cancer, Elaine Doll of Jamaica Plain, Mass., passed away on March 28, 2020, at the Neville Center in Cambridge, Mass. She would have turned 67 this year. A dedicated sister, cousin, and friend, Elaine is survived by her half-brother Karl and his wife Connie; her cousin Karl-Heinz and his wife Karin; numerous friends and loved ones in Germany, and friends throughout the Boston and surrounding areas. Elaine served as a dedicated volunteer and board member of One-by-One, an international organization whose mission is to bring together people who have been polarized by war and genocide. Her efforts and involvement were instrumental in providing a link between the U.S. and Germany. She passionately lived her life and left a mark on everyone who came into it. A private memorial service will be held when time permits. A website has been created in her honor forevermissed.com/elainedoll. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Angell Boston: mspca.org or Beth Israel Deaconess: bidmc.org/give.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020
