Isaacman, Elaine Efros MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. Elaine Efros Isaacman passed away gently in the light of day on August 14, 2020, at her home in Monroe Township, N.J. She lived her long, extraordinary life to the fullest, enriched everyday by her optimistic belief that love conquers all. Born in New York City on March 5, 1922, she was the cherished daughter of the late Celia and Meyer Efros; sister of the late Beverly Sacks; and widow of her story book love, David "Bebop" Isaacman. A child of the depression, she grew up and was educated in the public school system of Mount Vernon, N.Y. Her summer days were spent on her grandparent's farm in Connecticut, where she relished freshly picked corn and cream skimmed from milk bottle tops. Her time at Connecticut College for Women was cut short by World War II. She met David over the backyard fence at her sister's house in Elizabeth, N.J., where they later married on September 28, 1943. As a young war bride, she followed David from Fort Dix to Biloxi, Miss. to Aurora, Colo. where he was a trainer for the U.S. Army Air Corps. At war's end, they lived briefly in New York City, settling in Westfield, N.J., where they raised their family. In the late 1960s, Elaine became co-owner of Flora's, a fashionable women's clothing store in Red Bank, N.J. She exemplified the store's motto, "Be a quiet standout." Elaine's energy, elegance, magnetism, curiosity and compassion attracted people from all walks of life. Although she wasn't much of a cook in her later years, her jello molds were legendary and a refreshing joke among her daughters. David always said they broke the mold when Elaine was born. Elaine loved the open road and appreciated innovation. An enthusiast of life's many pleasures, organizing her first of many bridge clubs at age 12, she thoroughly enjoyed her card games, golf, travel, theater, ballet, food and most of all, the company of her family and friends. In her later years, to be productive, she knit afghans for her family and when no babies were due, she knit for Blankets of Love at her Temple Emanu-El in Westfield, N.J. Her family was her mainstay. "Mema" to all who knew her, was the froth in our lattes, the sunshine in our lives. Like a mighty oak, her branches extended far and wide, encompassing many generations. She was a patriot, an ardent supporter of The New Deal and all of the progressive legislation that followed. She believed fervently that everyone was entitled to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." To that end, she called her state and national legislators almost every day the last few months of her life, so concerned for future generations. Her two hopes were to meet her 17th great-grandchild and to be able to vote in the election. To all who read this, she would want us to say, please remember to vote. Elaine will be remembered and missed by all of her darlings, her adoring children: Lois (Jan) Dorman of Slingerlands, Ellen (Mark) Albertson of Westfield, N.J., and Lynn (Gabe) Gruber of Short Hills, N.J.; grandchildren: Alison (Mariano) Fernandez, Caroline (Anthony) Grasso, Stephen (Anna) Dorman, Sarah (Tom) Sveen, Josh (Roz) Albertson, Jason (Jenn) Albertson, Jacob (Jess) Albertson, Daniel (Natalie) Gruber, and Jonathan (Lara) Gruber; great-grandchildren: Max, Zoe, Milo, Alex, Margo, Flora, Sonia, Ceci, Matilda, Charlotte, Isla, Ezra, Raffa, Michael, Ethan and Isaac; niece Barbara Drench; nephews, Charles and Andy Levy and their families. Due to COVID-19, graveside services were held in the Riverside Cemetery in Saddle Brook, N.J. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation, The Silver Platter Foundation, Inc, Congregation Beth Emeth, the Biden Harris Campaign, or a charity of your choice
.