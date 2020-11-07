Fluster, Elaine (Brown) FORT MYERS, Fla. Elaine Gertrude Fluster (Brown), age 90 of Fort Myers Fla., formerly of Albany, died peacefully on November 5, 2020. Elaine was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Joseph Fluster; and daughter of the late Charles and Florence Brown of Albany. She was the loving mother of Henry Fluster, Michael Fluster, Denise Delicata, Patti Prelack and the late Karen Harris. Elaine was the proud grandmother of Jason Prelack, Renee Prelack, Samara Cipriani, Zachary Fluster, Daniel Harris, Mathew Delicata and Andrew Delicata; and great-grandmother of Ezra, Addie and Jordon Prelack, David and Victoria Cipriani, Julian and Elliot Delicata. Elaine was born and raised in Albany and spent many years of her marriage in Albany before she and Joe moved into their new home in Diamond Point on Lake George in the mid-1970s. For many years they wintered in Fort Myers, and in 1993, relocated permanently to that area in Florida. She enjoyed golfing, boating, spending time with her children and grandchildren and her love of her dog family. Elaine was a dedicated volunteer with many organizations including Cerebral Palsy and learning disabilities. Services will take place in the Ohav Shalom Cemetery, Church Road, Guilderland, on Sunday, November 8, at 10:30 a.m. where social distancing and masks are required. Those wishing to remember Elaine in a special way may make a memorial contribution to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY, 10036. For directions to the cemetery or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
.