Service Information W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144 (518)-286-3400 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home 1700 Washington Ave Rensselaer , NY 12144

Gainor, Elaine H. SLINGERLANDS Elaine Gainor of Slingerlands, previously a longtime resident of Syosset, N.Y., died on December 3, 2019, just one day shy of her 93rd birthday. Elaine is survived by a daughter, Jane; son, David; stepsons, Marc, Charles and Ron; beloved grandchildren, Brandon (Kate), Alexandra, Brittany, Brooke, Naomi, Sophie and Isaac; cherished great-grandchildren, Isabella and Jackson; and loving nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her first husband, Bernard (father of her children) in 1973; and her second husband, Russ in 2016. Elaine also leaves behind many friends, some of them lifelong. In her last years at Beverwyck, Elaine quickly formed strong friendships and with Phyllis, Karen, Lillian and Joan proved that girl power is something to be reckoned with no matter what the age. Elaine worked at the Syosset Public Library for 25 years. Everyone in town knew her and loved her. Anyone who had the pleasure of Saturday morning breakfast with her at the local diner felt like they were in the presence of the Queen of Syosset as staff and patrons alike greeted her with smiles and admiration. By all standards, Elaine lived a long and fulfilling life. She will be forever remembered for her sense of humor, strength of character, devotion to family and friends, love of the arts, reading and traveling the world from Alaska to Australia. She took pride in staying up to date on current events, reading the newspaper everyday and more often than not watching the news on tv. She was always ready to engage in interesting conversation whether it was about politics, movies or her favorite topic - her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her relationship with all of them was special and a beautiful thing to behold. Elaine's family extends heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful staff at the Beverwyck and Community Hospice, and to her amazing end of life caregivers, Mo and Mavis, who will forever be a part of our family. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Saturday, December 7, from 12 to 2 p.m. Sharing of memories of Elaine will begin at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.







