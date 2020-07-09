Keenan, Elaine J. DELMAR Elaine J. Keenan, a longtime resident of Delmar, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany. Born on February 22, 1938, she was the daughter of Jerome J. and Margaret (Leto) Galeo. Elaine was raised in Albany and was a 1955 graduate of Albany High School where she played snare drums in the AHS Marching Band. Retiring in 1995 from the N.Y.S. Department of Civil Service, she also served with the N.Y.S. Department of Criminal Justice Services, Sentencing Guidelines, and Organized Crime Task Force. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Albany and a former member of the Westmere Fire Department Ladies Auxilary. She very much enjoyed spending time on her porch with her Delmar neighbors but her family gave her the greatest joy in life. She leaves two sisters, Joyce (Greg) Currier of Chittenango, N.Y. and Karen (Kevin) Craig of Amherst, N.Y.; children, John T. (Suzanne) Keenan, III of Voorheesville, Janice E. (James) Chenot of Latham, Jill M. Keenan-Wagner of Rotterdam, and Jerome "Jerry" (Rich Razzano) Keenan of Schenectady; grandchildren, Joseph, Christian, and Stephany Keenan, Caitlin Cehowski, Christie (CJ) Gordon, Jordan Chenot, Erika McGlynn, Justin Wagner, and Alexandra "Lexie" Keenan; great-grandchildren, Cole, Ava, Nathan, and Hadley; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn D. Murphy; and a brother, Jerome Galeo. Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Albany. Entombment will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Albany. Memorial donations may be made to the Teresian House Foundation, 200 Washington Ave Ext, Albany, NY 12203. The family wishes to send special thanks to Nurse Viktoria at AMCH (C-3), and especially to the Teresian House Mount Carmel West Caregivers who not only cared for her every hour of every day but who also became family. To leave a condolence for the family or to order flowers, please visit cannonfuneral.com
