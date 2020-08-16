Hoeffner, Elaine K. (Schermerhorn) COLONIE Elaine K. (Schermerhorn) Hoeffner, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2020. She was born in Hudson, the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Schermerhorn. She grew up in Albany on Chestnut Street, attended Phillip Schuyler High School and worked at the New York State Teachers College before raising a family. She was predeceased in 2019 by her husband of 64 years, Frank J. Hoeffner. Elaine enjoyed many years of bowling with friends in the Nite Owl league at the Playdium. Elaine is survived by her children: Lauren, Karen (Joseph) Lydon, Gregory, Craig, Douglas (Pamela) and Darryl (Roselle); her grandchildren: Zachary, Nicholas, Diane, Matthew, Evan and Lucas Hoeffner; her great-grandchildren: Lydia and Anthony; and her beloved cat, Dolly with whom she shared a fondness for naps and watching birds at the bird feeder. The family would like to give a special thank you to Margaret Frost and Tatianna Smith for their special care. Private interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com