Spoor, Elaine L. ALBANY Elaine L. Spoor, 88, passed away on December 16, 2019, at the Pines in Glens Falls. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Harriet Brown Ludwig. She graduated from Albany High School and the Junior College of Albany. Elaine worked for many years at the N.Y.S. Department of Civil Service as a principal account clerk and State Bank of Albany. She was active with Emmanuel Baptist Church and was a member of NORC through the Jewish Family Services of Albany. Elaine loved to travel, take cruises and she enjoyed her summer trips to Saratoga Performing Arts Center for the ballet and orchestra. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Walter; daughter Linda Kwong; and sister Bertina Duval. She is survived by her daughter Karen Spoor; nieces and nephews, Joyce Grogan, Jacqueline Heisler (Jim), Joseph Spoor, Gerald Spoor (Judith), Carol Spoor, Kay Murphy, Kathleen Tyrell (John), and Kurt Spoor (Cynthia); also, many grandnieces, nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Thursday, December 19, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Elaine's funeral services will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery, Albany. Those who wish may make a donation in memory of Elaine to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 275 State Street, Albany, NY, 12210 to support their music program. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019