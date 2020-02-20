|
|
Moran, Elaine M. DENVER, Colo. Elaine M. Moran, 93, formerly of Ballston Lake, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, February, 14, 2020. Born in Lynn, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Evelyn Streeter; and the beloved wife of Joseph Edmund Moran. Elaine retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston, where she was a secretary. Elaine enjoyed sailing, traveling, and most of all, spending time with her family. Devoted and loving mother of Beth Strouse, Karen (Inky) Foust, Prish Moran, Rene Moran, Twinky Moran and Linda Moran. Elaine was predeceased by her son Sean (Lindsay) Moran; her brother, Austin (Gloria) Streeter; and son-in-law Steve Strouse. Cherished grandmother of Justin, Melissa and Christopher Rice and Stella Moran Strouse, Michael and Brian Foust, Stefano, Joe and Nicci Moran-Guiati, Meagan Moran, Matt Justin, Brennan and Jordan Harvey, Mady Moran, Riley Moran Kachris and Amelia Moran Vachon. Adored and loved by eleven great-grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 86 Church Hill Road, Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9, Clifton Park, on Friday, February, 21, from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be held in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Elaine's family wishes to thank Hospice Care of the Rockies, 750 W Hampden Ave., Suite 280, Englewood, CO, 80110. In lieu of flowers, those desiring, may make a memorial contribution to Hospice Care of the Rockies in memory of Elaine Moran. Please feel free to express online condolences at gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 20, 2020