Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke - Schaghticoke 173 Main Street Schaghticoke , NY 12154 (518)-753-4511 Send Flowers Obituary

Kupiec, Elaine Mary HALFMOON Elaine Mary (Funking) Kupiec passed away April 4, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Manhattan on March 11, 1952, to the late Stanley and Mary "Tena" (Mitchell) Funking. Elaine was the beloved wife of George Kupiec for nearly 43 years and loving mother of Matthew Kupiec. Elaine graduated from Hoosic Valley High School in 1970. Elaine worked for St. Mary's Hospital and later Empire Ambulance, retiring in 2002 to spend more time with her family. Elaine spent much of her time with family and friends and enjoyed shopping, decorating for holidays and baking. She was the life of the party, always making everyone laugh and sharing her honest opinion. She was a homemaker at heart and always made sure everything was perfect to the finest of details. Survivors, in addition to her devoted husband, include her cherished son, Matthew Kupiec of Halfmoon; her beloved sister, Margaret Funking of Mechanicville; her brother, Stanley Funking of Albany; brother-in-law Kenneth (Heather) Kupiec of Monmouth, Maine; brother-in-law David (Bobbie) Klink of Lanoka Harbor, N.J.; uncle Robert Funking of Scarsdale, N.Y.; aunt Betty King of Crystal, Minn.; aunt Joan King of Naples, Fla. and aunt Dorothy Mitchell of Watervliet; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and grandnieces and nephews. Elaine was predeceased by her uncle Richard King; brothers-in-law, Chester and Robert "Bobby" Kupiec and sister-in-law, Katherine "Kash" Klink. We would like to thank Dr. Lauris Petersen, Dr. Roglieri, Dr. Phelan II and all the staff at NYOH. Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held Tuesday with immediate family and a public memorial service and celebration of life will be planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NYOH, 449 Rt. 146 Suite 101 Clifton Park, NY 12065 or The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 South Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. Online remembrances may be made at







Kupiec, Elaine Mary HALFMOON Elaine Mary (Funking) Kupiec passed away April 4, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Manhattan on March 11, 1952, to the late Stanley and Mary "Tena" (Mitchell) Funking. Elaine was the beloved wife of George Kupiec for nearly 43 years and loving mother of Matthew Kupiec. Elaine graduated from Hoosic Valley High School in 1970. Elaine worked for St. Mary's Hospital and later Empire Ambulance, retiring in 2002 to spend more time with her family. Elaine spent much of her time with family and friends and enjoyed shopping, decorating for holidays and baking. She was the life of the party, always making everyone laugh and sharing her honest opinion. She was a homemaker at heart and always made sure everything was perfect to the finest of details. Survivors, in addition to her devoted husband, include her cherished son, Matthew Kupiec of Halfmoon; her beloved sister, Margaret Funking of Mechanicville; her brother, Stanley Funking of Albany; brother-in-law Kenneth (Heather) Kupiec of Monmouth, Maine; brother-in-law David (Bobbie) Klink of Lanoka Harbor, N.J.; uncle Robert Funking of Scarsdale, N.Y.; aunt Betty King of Crystal, Minn.; aunt Joan King of Naples, Fla. and aunt Dorothy Mitchell of Watervliet; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and grandnieces and nephews. Elaine was predeceased by her uncle Richard King; brothers-in-law, Chester and Robert "Bobby" Kupiec and sister-in-law, Katherine "Kash" Klink. We would like to thank Dr. Lauris Petersen, Dr. Roglieri, Dr. Phelan II and all the staff at NYOH. Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held Tuesday with immediate family and a public memorial service and celebration of life will be planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NYOH, 449 Rt. 146 Suite 101 Clifton Park, NY 12065 or The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 South Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close