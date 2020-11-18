1/1
Elaine R. Walker Reichard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reichard, Elaine R. Walker WYNANTSKILL Elaine R. Walker Reichard, 83 of Reichard Lane, died on Monday, November 16, 2020, at her residence after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Lewis E. Walker and Mildred Daus Walker. She had resided in the Troy area all her life and attended Troy High School. Elaine was a secretary for Hastings & Company, Inc. in Troy, a family owned oil company from 1981-1999 and previously worked at the Empire Market, Grand Union and then for many years stayed at home to raise her family. She was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill. Survivors include a daughter, Alicia Candlen of Wynantskill; a son, Steven Reichard of Troy; two grandsons, Maxwell and Adam Candlen; five sisters, Patricia Taylor, Beverly Walker, Sandy (Bill) Gresser, Milly (Pete) Adams and Donna (Ron) Bessette and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Thibault; and a brother, Louis Walker. Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Elaine R. Reichard to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved