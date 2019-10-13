Radez, Elaine B. WATERVLIET Elaine Rose (Barbour) Radez, 66, passed away on October 10, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Earl A. and Rosemary T. (Kille) Barbour. Elaine was raised and educated in Watervliet and was employed by Verizon in Menands before dedicating time to raise her family. She later returned to Verizon and then worked for Computer Science Corporation in Oakland, Calif. from where she retired in 2013. In her retirement, Elaine enjoyed quiet times at home, being with family, caring and advocating for her disabled son, Jeffrey, and playing the slot machines at the racino in Saratoga Springs and Turning Stone Casino. She was the wife of the late James G. Radez; mother of Jeffrey S. Radez, Erin E. Lysogorski (Kevin) and Christopher Michael Radez (Shelby Sasz); grandmother of Cecilia Rose Lysogorski, Liam and Gavin Lysogorski, Thomas-Jameson Edward Sasz, soon to be born Maisie Jade Radez and the late twins, Gemma and Bella Lysogorski; sister of Louise Bott, Ann DePasquale, Mark Barbour and the late Linda O'Brien. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Friends are invited and may also visit with Elaine's family on Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019