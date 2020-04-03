Scher, Elaine ALBANY With tremendous sadness, we announce the passing of Elaine Scher, who died peacefully on April 1, 2020, at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla. Elaine was born on July 24, 1938, in Albany to the late Anne and Morris Alpart. She was a graduate of Albany High School. Elaine married Paul Scher in 1956 and they were happily married for over 63 years. In addition to her husband Paul, Elaine is survived by her brother Harvey (Paula) Alpart; her two sons, Mark (Beth) and David (Corinn); as well as four grandchildren, Michael, Rachel, Benjamin, and Andrew. She is also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Elaine loved life, and thoroughly enjoyed her family and friends. She was gracious and stylish and her laugh was frequent, distinctive, and contagious. Elaine and Paul were longtime members of Temple Israel and Colonie Country Club. Elaine was also a member of the True Sisters of Abigail. In addition, Elaine was an owner of Monkey Business, a well known high fashion clothing boutique in Albany along with her partners, Barbara Scher and the late Molly Sher. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the service and burial will be private on April 5, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel in Albany. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020