Setlur, Elaine (LaMonica) DELMAR Elaine Setlur (LaMonica), 71 of Delmar, passed away April 29, 2019, peacefully and with her family by her side. She was born to the late Samuel B. LaMonica Sr. and Jane H. LaMonica on December 13, 1947, in Oneonta. Elaine graduated from Oneonta High School in 1965 and received her nursing degree from Green Mountain and Norfolk General Hospital. She married the late Dr. Rangaraj K. Setlur in 1988, and they lived in Oneonta and later moved to Delmar. Elaine is survived by three children, Holly Bergeron of Plant City, Fla., Dr. Jennifer Setlur of Cambridge, Mass., and Dr. Vikram (Laura) Setlur of Naperville, Ill. She is also survived by two grandchildren, a loving sister Gay L. (Douglas) Kelsey; and adoring brother Samuel B. Jr. (Debra) Lamonica. Elaine was an angel and made a loving impact on every single person she met. She was always welcoming with her beautiful warm smile. She loved her family and friends immensely and at all times thought of them first. Her caring nature and intelligence contributed to her accomplished career in nursing at Fox Hospital and St. Peter's Hospital. Family will receive visitors in the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Ave, (corner of 104th St.) Troy, on Tuesday, May 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar on Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date, with a private graveside service in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Emmons, N.Y. In lieu of flowers and cards, the family is requesting donations be made in Elaine's memory to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany or the Hospice of your choice. The website is: www.communityhospice.org. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019