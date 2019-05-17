Elbert Hilton (1941 - 2019)
Obituary
Hilton, Elbert TROY Elbert Hilton, 77, peacefully entered into eternal life on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Troy. He was born on July 6, 1941, in Manning, S.C. to Frank and Susan (Johnson) Hilton. Elbert worked at Bendix in Green Island, retiring in 1995. Elbert is survived by two daughters, Priscilla (Kermit) Hilton-McCauley and Itasha Hilton of Troy; and a son Averell (Belinda) Hilton of Guilderland. He leaves to cherish his memories six grandchildren, Matthew, Malcolm, Qiessence, Isaac, Olivia and Darieon. He also leaves a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held at Fifth Avenue AME Zion Church, 189 Fifth Ave., Troy on Monday, May 20, from 9-11 a.m. and a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery immediately following funeral services.

Published in Albany Times Union from May 17 to May 19, 2019
