Ablett, Eleanor COHOES Eleanor Ablett, 90, died on June 12, 2019. Born on July 15, 1928, to Telesphore and Cordelia Langlais, Eleanor was a lifelong resident of Cohoes. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1946 and the Mildred Elley Secretarial School in 1947. She balanced raising two children while working full-time as an administrative assistant for Star Plastics, Inc. for 33 years and later KeyCorp for six years. Eleanor notoriously maintained an active lifestyle in retirement, serving as the president of her Genealogy Club, past president of the Clifton Park Senior Citizen Investment Club, a member of the Cohoes Red Hat Society, and was a devout member of the Holy Trinity Church in Cohoes. Eleanor passionately spent many years tracing her family history which resulted in an impressive hand typed, numerous volumed body of work dating back to the 1400's. She traveled the world into her eighties visiting England, France, Greece, Italy and Morocco always meeting new friends along the way. Eleanor was an inspiration to the women in her life with her strength, resilience, and independence. Eleanor is survived by her daughter and caretaker, Jane Beale of Clifton Park and son, Mark Ablett of California; brother, Ray Langlais of Pittsfield, Mass., and sister, Lucille Volk of Cohoes; granddaughters, Rachael (Slade) Jones of Fairfax, Va., Melanie Beale (Chris Turriglio) of Clifton Park, and Danielle Beale (Gabriel Chapman) of New York, N.Y.; and cherished great-grandchildren, Gideon and Elias Jones and Elle Chapman. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Jeanette Guy. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands.Relatives and friends may visit in the funeral home prior to the service on Monday from 9 - 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to Catholic Central High School, 625 7th Ave., Troy, NY ,12182. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 15, 2019