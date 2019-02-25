Bussman, Eleanor COLONIE Eleanor Bussman, 89 of Colonie, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in New York City on February 27, 1929, Eleanor was the daughter of the late William and Florence (Filomenia) Miller. Formerly of Baldwin, Long Island, N.Y. where she was employed with the State Insurance Fund as a claims examiner and most recently employed at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington as a receptionist in the Biology Department. Eleanor was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Loving mother of John (Gail) Bussman of Freeport, N.Y., Glenn (Anne) Bussman of Brentwood, N.Y., Rena (David) Epting of Albany, N.Y. and Jill (Jeff) Peron of San Francisco, Calif. Cherished grandmother of Terri DiGianni, Richard (Sarah) Bussman, Scott Peron and Danielle Epting; and great-grandmother of Jordan Miller and Nathaniel Bussman. Dearest sister of the late Dorothy Beck of Iselin, N.J. Also survived by great-nephew Carter Epting; and great-niece Gianna Epting. Relatives and friends may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road (Route 2) Watervliet. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 27 at St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2019