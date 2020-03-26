Kristiansen, Eleanor C. NASSAU Eleanor C. Kristiansen, 88 of Nassau, passed away at Riverside Center for Rehab. and Nursing on March 25, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Carrie Chatten. Eleanor previously worked as a billing clerk for Albany Memorial Hospital and had resided at her home in Nassau since 1954 prior to moving to Riverside Center. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church in Nassau. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband John Kristiansen. She is survived by her sons, Mark H. Kristiansen (Stephanie DeWeese) of Nassau and James R. (Stacey) Kristiansen; daughters, Mary (David) Nelson of Nassau, Elizabeth (Michael) Altimari of Nassau and Susan Howe (Christopher) of Stephentown; grandchildren, Timothy (Hayley) Nelson, Anthony (Allison) Nelson, Alicia (Eric) Crane, Annemarie (Jamie Handford) Nelson, Matthew and Jaqueline Howe, Carrie, Andrea, and Mark J. Kristiansen, Mike (Tina) McHenry, Matt (Arimey) Altimari and Marcie (Joseph) Wilson. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Hailey and Joe Wilson, Sebastian McHenry, Jason Hammell, Chloe Hammell, Anora Nelson and Aveline Nelson. In light of the current situation, a private Mass will be held with interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Nassau. Donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to St. Mary's Church or to Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfunralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020