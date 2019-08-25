|
McGraw, Eleanor C. COHOES Eleanor C. McGraw of Central Ave. passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born and educated in Cohoes, Eleanor was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late William and Eleanor Fitzgerald Conboy. She earned her degree in nursing and worked at the former Highgate Nursing Home in Troy for many years until her retirement. Eleanor was the loving wife of the late A. Willard J. McGraw, Jr. and the beloved mother of Mary Lisa Lyons (Kevin) of Wynantskill, Erin Pytell (Robert) of West Sand Lake, Nancy George (William) of Salem, Conn., Barry McGraw of Phoenix, Ariz., Amy Galarneau (late Michael) of Cohoes, Joseph W. McGraw of Albany, Julia Brammer (Dolan) and Megan F. D'Angelico (Anthony), all of Cohoes; and the sister of the late William T. Conboy. She was the cherished grandmother of Brenden Lyons (Kelsey), Ethan Lyons (Addyson), Carson, Quinn Olivia and Cade Pytell, the late Avery Eleanor Pytell, Lila George, Mac & Macey McGraw, Drake Galarneau (Megan), Tess and Hayden Galarneau, Trey, Eleanor and Reis Brammer, Claire D'Angelico and the late Paige McGraw D'Angelico; and great- grandmother of Will and Margaret Galarneau and Cole Lyons. Eleanor is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Barbara McGraw and Patricia McGraw; as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass which will be celebrated Tuesday, August 27, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to the , 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 or Holy Trinity Church's Food Pantry, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, NY 12047 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019