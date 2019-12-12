Herkert, Eleanor Catherine (Farrell) COHOES Eleanor Catherine Herkert (Farrell), 87 of Cohoes, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. She is survived by the love of her life for the last 65 years, John C. Herkert Sr.; their four children, Donna Auxter (Steve), Cheryl, John (Kimberly) and Ken; four grandchildren, Nick and Sarah Auxter and Ashley and Brett Herkert; and one great-grandchild Zari. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, December 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a celebration of life service to be held at 3 p.m. at New Comer Funeral Home, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellie's memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at mohawkhumane.org/way-give. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 12, 2019