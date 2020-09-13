Georgopoulos, Eleanor Clephane TROY Eleanor Osborn Clephane was born in Washington D.C. to John and Marjory Clephane on December 14, 1934. She died on September 11, 2020, after a courageous fight with lung cancer. In her youth she attended several high schools in the Washington area, graduating from the Sidwell Friends Academy in 1953. In 1953 she attended Russell Sage College in Troy, majoring in retailing with minors in english and french, and resided in the French House where she met Nafsika Georgopoulos, the sister of her future husband. She graduated from Russell Sage in 1957. She met Steve Georgopoulos (who was studying at RPI at the time), and they were married in 1958 and were blessed with three children, Dimitri, Andrea and Alex; six grandchildren, Lauren, Connor, Nikolas, Devyn, Philip and Adam; and one great-grandchild, Phoebe. She is survived by her sister Irene and the rest of her loving family. Eleanor originally worked for Woodward and Lothrop of Washington D.C. as a buyer for A&S Department Store in Brooklyn, N.Y., then at Stanley's Department Store in Troy, and finally as a caseworker at the Rensselaer County Welfare Department for a few years until the family moved from Troy to Bald Mountain Road in Center Brunswick in 1966 where they bought, sold, and raised horses and dogs. She worked in real estate, buying, rehabbing and renting old apartments and buildings in the city of Troy for many years. She was actively and passionately investing in the stock market for over 50 years. She often supported friends and acquaintances in the area in their endeavors throughout the years. She was a member of the Brunswick Republican Club and the Tamarac School Board. She travelled extensively with her husband and family throughout the country, Hawaii and the Caribbean Islands, South America, Europe, and spent part of several summers in the family home on the island of Kefalonia in Greece. In the last few years they visited regularly Disney World and other attractions once a year in Orlando, Fla. with her children and grandchildren. Due to the current Coronavirus, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. The arrangements are under the direction of the Morris Stebbins Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick Street, Troy, NY. For complete obituary, or to express your online condolences, please visit: MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com